Germantown Town Hall on water crisis set for Thursday, Aug. 3 | Here's how to submit questions

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Germantown city leaders are asking residents to submit questions ahead of a town hall Thursday on the water crisis.

The town hall is set for Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at 6 p.m. Officials said the facilitator for the meeting will pick the questions most frequently asked. To submit questions, go to Germantown-TN.gov/TownHall. They said a QR code will also be available during the meeting so residents can submit questions as the meeting is underway.

The town hall will also be streamed on Germantown’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@GermantownTenn.

Among those set to be on the town hall panel are Mayor Mike Palazzolo, City Administrator Jason Huisman, other city staff members and representatives from contractors who assisted in addressing the crisis. The Town Hall will be moderated by ABC24's Richard Ransom.

The city said Tuesday morning that all water samples collected Sunday, July 30, are 'clear, non-detect for diesel.' The City released the results of the samples HERE. They said this video explains the testing and 'interpretation of results.'