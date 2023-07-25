Germantown says contamination source found and restrictions continue for now, as residents say they are 'drowning in a lack of information'

Diesel fuel began leaking into a city reservoir after a recent power outage, leaving a majority of Germantown without usable water.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown leaders said the source of the continued water contamination "has been discovered and addressed." They said all samples from the Southern Avenue reservoirs tested Tuesday are clear from contamination, and they will begin with a "very controlled, systematic flushing program."

The city said the restrictions will remain in place until the entire water system has been flushed and cleared, and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation signs off.

Meanwhile, people in the city are approaching one week without clean water, and they are demanding more answers from those in charge.

This all came about after diesel fuel began leaking into the city’s reservoir during a recent power outage.

Mayor Mike Palazzolo said “Every day here is different” during a press conference the Monday following the leak. But that was the last most people heard from him until a video update was released about 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, and it has many people in Germantown annoyed because they do not feel the city is being transparent enough.

“When I open the tap, I still smell diesel fuel,” said David Hopkins, who found out about the water order while he was out at a restaurant.

Several businesses, like Huey’s in Germantown, are still closed until further notice due to the water crisis, and many people like Hopkins are forced to buy bottled water.

“I tried running the water to bring my hot water heater down because I know the city was trying to flush some things out. Maybe that would help a little bit, (but) no, still a real strong diesel fuel smell,” said Hopkins. “This is drinking water people. People need water every day.”

This concern has been resonating with organizations like the Germantown Municipal School District. School officials said in a statement Tuesday the district still plans on starting the year on Aug. 9.

The statement goes on to say: “Our team is diligently exploring solutions to overcome the challenges posed by a lack of potable water at Dogwood Elementary School, Farmington Elementary School, and Riverdale K-8 School.”

The district plans to share a plan with staff members before they get to school next week.

However, with little else to go on, people like Cameron Elliott are frustrated, saying the city needs to be more upfront with the ongoing issue.

“I know a lot of people just in the area that are really struggling that aren’t getting enough water every day - that are starting to take risks because they’re not getting information from the city,” said Elliott. “We’ve really been drowning in a lack of information.”

Elliott is asking the City of Germantown to be more transparent and hold a town hall where everyone can find out what water tests are being done, where they are being done, and what those results truly are.

“There are valid questions from residents that are being asked to be put on pause right now, and you can’t really put people’s lives on pause while you wait for other test results,” said Elliott.

ABC24 reached out to the City of Germantown to see if they were considering a town hall. The city did not respond to this question but did say they will be releasing a video update soon on social media.