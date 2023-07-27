What plumbers say Germantown residents need to know after getting the all clear to use water again

Randall Lynn with Choates Plumbing said diesel may still remain in plastic pipes and pipes of newer homes even after flushing.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — After eight days, Germantown city leaders gave the all clear to use tap water, asking residents to flush it out of their system first.

Germantown issued an emergency alert one week ago after diesel fuel was detected in its water system. Customers were then asked not to use the water for anything other than flushing.

But on Thursday, July 27, Germantown is using water again. Residents may notice some sediment or discoloration, however leaders said people should not be alarmed, it is just a result of flushing the city’s water mains the past few days.

The city said if you did not smell diesel in your home, just open the faucets and let them run for five minutes.

If you do notice a smell in your water, Germantown officials said you should starting letting a couple of cold taps in your home run, then open each one, one at a time, and let them run for about five minutes. This should be repeated for hot taps.

If you used contaminated water for anything like washing dishes or clothes, the city said you should rewash them. You should also empty your icemaker so new ice can filter through.

Even though the water order is lifted citywide, some residents and ABC24 viewers wondered if the city is really out of the woods.

“I’m not going to be doing that right away,” said Germantown resident Stephen Mancuso, who told ABC24 his family was hesitant to use water from the city again.

The city’s water distribution at Forest Hill Elementary was recently extended through Sunday. July 30. A city spokesperson said this was a precaution for people who did not feel safe using the tap water.

The past week, many in Germantown laid out their demands to ABC24 for clearer answers from city leaders.

“Let us know what is actually going on,” said Germantown resident David Hopkins.

ABC24 took several of these questions to city hall on June 27. After waiting for about 20 minutes, a city spokesperson answered some of those questions before the city officially lifted the water order.

However, there were still several viewers wondering if Germantown’s pipes and filters still had diesel in them even after flushing had taken place.

Randall Lynn with Choates Plumbing told ABC24 people may still need to be careful over the coming days.

“Newer homes, or plastic piping, it could still remain there,” said Lynn.

There is also a chance diesel could clog the filters houses may have if they are still in place when you are flushing.

"I would recommend that you remove the filter and flush it. Or if you have a bypass, bypass that filter at this time,” said Lynn.

While you flush, remove the aerator at the tip of your faucet with some pliers. Afterwards if you are still concerned, you can reach out to a plumber to do a water test for some peace of mind.

“We’ll come out and inspect it for you, and see that you’re drinking good quality Memphis and Germantown water,” said Lynn.

A few other ABC24 viewer questions were also answered by Germantown Thursday. Leaders were in the process of organizing a public town hall, planned for sometime next week. Residents also asked for water tests to be made public, those were posted by the city late afternoon on July 27th.