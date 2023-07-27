Germantown begins flushing water system | City urges residents to wait their turns

The City said it's extremely important for residents to follow the phased flushing process because flushing the system out of turn could lower system pressure.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Germantown (COG) and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) said select Germantown residents can start system flushing.

Water system lines must be flushed rid the lines and pipes of water that has been standing in interior pipes, city leaders said.

City warns residents to follow phased flushing process

Germantown said customers in the area north of Poplar Avenue between Kimbrough Road and Forest Hill Irene Road can begin system flushing and resume consumption and normal use of water from the city system effective Thursday, July 27, at noon.

System flushing will be completed in waves, and the city said it will announce the next phase once it can confirm that the water system is maintaining enough pressure to provide fire suppression.

City leaders said it's extremely important for residents to follow the phased flushing process because flushing the system out of turn or all at the same time could lower the water system pressure needed for firefighting operations or onset other issues.

To view the interactive map that identifies the specific area approved for water system flushing in purple, click HERE.

The city said as long as residents do not smell an odor after flushing the system, they can resume consumption and regular water use once the system is flushed.

Some customers may see some sediment or discoloration in their water once they start flushing their system. Officials said seeing sediment or discoloration is normal, and it is caused by the extensive flushing of City water mains over the past few days. They said the sediment will settle as normal water usage returns.

How long should I flush my lines?

According to Germantown officials, people who did not detect diesel in their water can run their faucets for five minutes.

For residents who smell an odor while they are flushing or those who previously smelled diesel in their water should follow a more extensive flushing process, Germantown said.

The City provided the following step-by-step process:

Step 1: Open a few cold water taps and run the water for 15 minutes to clear the water from main.

Step 2: Open each cold tap one at a time and run the water for five minutes to clean that specific line. Start with the tap closest to where water enters the building and move toward the farthest tap. Repeat this process for the rest of the cold taps.

Step 3: Repeat the first and second step and run hot water through the taps instead. To flush your water heater, fill a bathtub, and drain the water from the tub twice.

City leaders said any clothing or dishes that were washed while the restriction was in place should be rewashed.

Water-using devices like icemakers, dishwashers and washing machines may require additional cleaning steps in addition to flushing. Residents should throw out all ice from icemakers.

Residents can also consult the device manufacturer’s maintenance instructions for more complex water-using devices, COG said.

What should I do if I still smell an odor?

If you still smell an odor after completing the extensive flushing process, the city said you should repeat the extensive flushing process a second time.

If there is still an odor after flushing a second time, email customer service at CustomerService@Germantown-TN.gov or call (901) 757-7200.