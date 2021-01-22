When and how you can get Girl Scout cookies in the Mid-South

Cookie booths will start to pop up around the Mid-South and this year Girl Scouts are being creative to reach more people safely

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Girl Scouts are some tough cookies and they're not going to let sales crumble because of the pandemic. Instead, they're selling creatively, safely and digitally this year.

Girl Scouts Heart of the South are adapting to make sure people can still buy their beloved cookies from samoas to thin mints to tagalongs.

They'll still operate cookie booths but not to as high of a degree as years before.

"Girls are still going to do booth sales," Jenny Jones, Girl Scouts Heart of the South Chief Community Engagement Officer, said. "They’ll be able to take money by credit card through the digital cookie app so they have that contactless delivery so they can stay safe. You’ll probably see more distance between those girls and the customers and passing cookies back and forth.”

Girl Scouts of America have also partnered with Grubhub for orders and deliveries. That will be available in Memphis, Jackson, TN, and Tupelo, MS. Girl Scouts can also do porch drop deliveries.

“I feel like this season is going to be really weird because we have to be socially distance and everything," Girl Scout Caitlin Archibald said. "We have to wear masks and make sure everyone is safe so it’s going to be weird interacting but I think I can handle it.”

Archibald is a regular pro when it comes to selling cookies. Last year, she sold more than 5,000 boxes.

This year she's up to the challenge with a goal to beat last year's sales. With fewer booths likely in the future, she said she'll be relying on getting a digital QR scan code out to people.

“The new thing that I’m going to do this year is actually go to people mailboxes because I’ve never done that before but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do," she said.

Jones said this year will likely be easier for people to buy cookies without knowing a Girl Scout to go through. Troops will be splashing QR codes throughout businesses and restaurants for people to scan and order online.

“if you come across a QR code, you can use your camera and go to the website," Jones said. "That’s going to connect you to a local council, a local girl where you can order those cookies.”

Jones said the adaption by troops and the girls is teaching them how to be resilient as well as the traditional skills they get: goal-setting skills, decision-making, business ethics, money management and people skills.

"It’s going to be hard but I have a plan so I’m going to try and do my best and, then again, it is my last year so I’m trying to go out with a bang," Archibald said.