No arrests have been made.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that killed a girl inside of a Raleigh apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

According to MPD, the shooting happened just before 4:00 p.m in the 5200 block of Shelbourne inside the Highland Chateau apartments.

Officers say a girl was shot and was pronounced dead on the scene. Police did not release the victim’s name or age.