According to the Memphis Police Department, Larjena Maclin was last seen June 27 in the 3900 block of N. Trezvant. She is 13 yrs old, 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has short black and brown hair. She was last seen wearing green camo pants. Police issued a City Watch Alert for her July 1. If you have seen her, know where she is, or have information that could help police, call 901-289-4561.