Girls Inc. of Memphis celebrates 75 years of inspiring girls to be strong, smart, and bold

Girls Inc. of Memphis was founded in 1946 by Lucille DeVore Tucker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For 75 years, Girls Inc. of Memphis has inspired girls to be strong, smart, and bold.

A lot has changed in its 75 years, when once upon a time a girl would learn how to sew to demonstrate her skills for when she becomes a wife.

Girls today still learn to sew but they're pushed to focus on the robotics and geometry side of it in a larger push to get girls into STEM. They're also learning about health, financial literacy, and the power of their own voice.

In 1946, Lucille DeVore Tucker founded the Girls Club of Memphis, now known as Girls Inc. of Memphis. What hasn't changed since then is the organization's dedication to girls.

“We inspire girls to be strong, smart, and bold which is healthy, educated, and independent," Lisa Moore, Girls Inc. of Memphis President/CEO, said.

In 75 years, so many girls have come through Girls Inc.'s after-school and summer programs and left transformed and inspired.

“What I hear from girls most often is, I came in shy and I left confident," Moore said.

Moore said studies have shown that their girls do better in test scores, school behavior, and attendance. She said they're also more likely to take on leadership roles and have more confidence about their future.

“78% of our girls plan to go graduate girls not just graduate high school and go to college," Moore said.

At the South Park Center, Jamesha Hayes became a member at six-years-old.

“It was just a safe, fun space and just joy," Hayes said. "It was so joyful. I just remember all of the fun that I had being here.”

Revisiting the center this week, Hayes remembers and relives moments of her youth over the years how in one corner she learned how to debate and in another, she learned about what it takes to own a business. She knows how to change a tire because of Girls Inc.

Hayes is also a second-generation Girls Inc. member following her mother in joining the organization.

“Girls Inc became her safe place because back then, as a Black woman, she met some challenges," she said. "She met some real changes that kind of knocked her down and Girls Inc was a space to say no, let's try again."

Those challenges and inequities are still felt today. Girls Inc. wants to prepare girls for those life challenges and remove as many obstacles as possible.

“We know that every zip code in Shelby County women earns less than men," Moore said. "There are barriers that present themselves for us in all facets of life. And so we have to be equipped to overcome those barriers and we have to advocate for change to eliminate those barriers.

Moore is now nearly nine years into her role as President and CEO of Girls Inc. of Memphis. She came in as a volunteer in 1988 and never stopped.

"What gets me emotional is when I see girls say, 'I don’t think I can do that' And then watch them have the confidence in this safe space to give it go, and then the light bulb goes off and the joy in their face sometimes the tears coming down their cheeks," Moore said.

That confidence to be a success has helped Hayes her entire life. Today, she's a senior-level leader in a non-profit educational program and is pursuing her doctorate.