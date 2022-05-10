GloRilla coined as "Best Breakthrough Artist" at 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards

After accepting her award, the 23-year-old growing star hit the stage to perform her single “Tomorrow” and the song that caught the world’s attention, “FNF”.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rap artist GloRilla left the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards with her first win, taking home the award for “Best Breakthrough Artist”.

The pre-taped awards show aired on BET Tuesday, Oct. 4.

With tears in her eyes, she acknowledged those who supported her most in her acceptance speech.

“I don’t want to cry my makeup off… I want to thank God, my team, my mama, Yo Gotti, the biggest CEO, my manager, my family, and everybody that supported me. Thank y’all. Y’all, I don’t know what to say. Let’s go.”

After accepting her award, the 23-year-old growing star hit the stage to perform her single “Tomorrow” and the song that caught the world’s attention, “FNF”.

Female rap legends like Lil Kim and Trina were seen rocking in the crowd as GloRilla performed.

GloRilla signed a record deal under Yo Gotti’s label CMG in early July, shortly after the video for her hit single “FNF” was released on April 29.

GloRilla’s single went viral, instantly winning the hearts of many and putting all eyes on “Big Glo”, as she often references herself.

Since her debut, GloRilla's success has fast-tracked.

The rapper recently collaborated with Cardi B on her most recent single “Tommorow 2. The single proved to be another hit, ranking the No. 9 spot on Billboard Hot 100.

As the night closed Tuesday, GloRilla announced that her EP "Anyways, Life's Great" will drop November 11. The EP is now available for pre-save on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.