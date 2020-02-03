Go Ape launches outdoor axe throwing at Shelby Farms Park

Calling all lumberjacks for a fun new activity opening March 7

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby Farms Park and officials with Go Ape – the nation’s premier Zipline and Adventure Park company – have announced the addition of outdoor Axe Throwing to its already popular Treetop Adventure course at Shelby Farms Park. Opening Saturday, March 7, guests aged 10+ will have the chance to throw hatchets at wooden targets, compete with friends and claim bragging rights as they rack up some bullseyes. This is Go Ape’s first outdoor Axe Throwing experience and a welcome addition to the robust amenities available to families in Shelby Farms Park.

"The Go Ape Treetop Adventure Course at Shelby Farms Park makes it possible for our visitors to experience the thrill of outdoor adventure in an urban park setting, and Go Ape Axe Throwing is an exciting new amenity to add to the mix," says Jen Andrews, Chief Executive Officer, Shelby Farms Park Conservancy. "Our partners at Go Ape are launching Axe Throwing at six of their locations in the country, and we're thrilled that Shelby Farms Park will be one of them."

Go Ape Axe Throwing at Shelby Farms Park will include four targets over two lanes. Participants must be at least 10 years of age. Hatchets weigh under 2lbs and are easy to throw. Instructors provide tips and review safety rules at the beginning of the experience. Guests can throw for fun or compete against each other in a series of games.

“We’re very excited to expand on the activities available to Shelby Farms Park visitors,” says Go Ape Chief Operating Officer, Jason Budden. “Our Treetop Adventure course has been very popular and the addition of outdoor Axe Throwing will further support our mission to inspire everyone to live life adventurously. Go Ape Axe Throwing will introduce a new experience to help locals connect with nature while having fun and engaging their competitive spirit.”

Quick Facts about Go Ape Axe Throwing: