Gold Strike Resort reveals new high limit room

TUNICA RESORTS, Miss — Gold Strike Casino Resort celebrated its new $4 million high limit room with a ribbon-cutting Wednesday.

According to Gold Strike, the new high limit room features a 6,600-square-foot gaming area, cocktail service and a VIP lounge. It was designed by DEZMOTIF Studios.

Gold Strike said the new room is a milestone for the resort, and the resort said it expects the new room to create a better experience for guests.

“Today’s grand opening of the new High Limit gaming area is the latest milestone in Gold Strike’s ongoing investment in the Mid-South market,” said Gold Strike General Manager Max Fisher. “We have an unwavering commitment to improving the guest experience and this luxurious new space combines modern technology with casual elegance and comfort.”

The space has five distinct zones of slot machines and gaming pits, each offering its own design feature. The table games area incorporates decorative metal grillwork flanking the main entry. Inside the space are three distinctive pits, each defined by an expressive ceiling element and architecture. The main pit features a crystal chandelier, decorative column enclosure and comfortable seating groups throughout the space. The slots area is defined by a glass-capped millwork and banks of slots are organized around ceiling architecture with chandeliers, and a low perimeter wall. The stylish bar has multiple UHD displays, lighted bottle risers and USB charging ports for convenience.