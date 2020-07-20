Gold Strike voted Tunica's Best Overall Property

Results are in from Southern Gaming and Destinations magazine’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with MGM Resorts International’s Gold Strike Casino Resort taking top honors in nine different categories for Tunica, including its seventh consecutive Best Overall Property award. Gold Strike also placed in the top three in eight additional categories.



“Gold Strike strives to give guests the best experience in the market. Recognitions like these, which are voted on by the readers of Southern Gaming and Destinations who visit us and experience our property, validate our efforts and are very meaningful,” said Brandon Dardeau, MGM Southeast Senior Vice President of Marketing and Operations. “To earn the distinction of Best Overall Property seven years in a row truly speaks volumes about our team and their dedication to our guests.”



In addition to Best Overall Property, Gold Strike ranks first in Best Suites for the eighth-straight year, Best Rooms for the third year in a row, Chicago Steakhouse Best Restaurant three years running, M life Rewards Best Players’ Club for the past six years and Best Sportsbook since the category was added in 2019. Gold Strike’s nightlife was recognized as the best in Tunica, with Millennium Theatre voted Best Entertainment Venue.



The Mid-South’s premier entertainment destination, Gold Strike Casino Resort offers enhanced health and safety protocols for guests and team members. MGM Resorts International’s comprehensive Seven Point Safety Plan infuses health and safety into the resort experience and includes masks, training and mandatory temperature checks for team members; physical distancing; handwashing stations and enhanced sanitization; HVAC controls and air quality; incident response protocols and digital innovations.