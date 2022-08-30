Golden Knights will take 27 jumpers on tandem skydiving jump

The team has four units, one of which focuses on taking celebrities and heads of state on jumps.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of 27 people will take an assisted skydiving jump with the U.S. Army’s parachute team, Golden Knights, Tuesday, August 30 and Wednesday August 31 at 9 a.m. at CITI Aviation Services next to the Memphis-Millington Airport.

Some of the jumpers include representatives Memphis Police Department, FedEx, University of Memphis, and more.

The team has four units, one of which focuses on taking celebrities and heads of state on jumps. Other units include a competition team, demonstration unit, and aviation unit.