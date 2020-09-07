Google to open its first U.S. Operations Center in Southaven

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced Thursday, Google will open an Operations Center in Southaven with 100 jobs to start.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Google announced Thursday, it will open its first U.S. Operations Center in Southaven, Mississippi.

“We are very excited Google selected DeSoto County for its first U.S. Operations Center,” said District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell. “You know DeSoto County is the best place to live and work when the one of the world’s most reputable employers choses the County for is only U.S. Operations Center.”

This operation will bring 100 new professional jobs initially with plans to potentially expand to 350.

“It’s a great testament to our city and people that such a fine organization has chosen us as their newest home. I look forward to seeing the career opportunities this will provide for our people and the joint success that the City of Southaven, DeSoto County, State of Mississippi, and Google will enjoy together for many years in the future,” said Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite.

Google’s Operation Center will located at 5665 Airways Boulevard, just north of Tanger Outlets.

There are currently only two other facilities like it in the world, one in the Philippines, the other in India.

The Operations Center will provide virtual customer support to Google users on a number issues related to networks, applications, websites, and promotions, along with technical support for various devices and Google products.

Construction is slated to begin in August and expected to be operational by summer 2021. The company is already hiring local talent to work out of a temporary location.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said, “This is a true testament to our skilled workforce and the increasing economic strength of our great state. We look forward to growing this partnership and creating opportunities for success for years to come.”