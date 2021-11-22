How Gov. Bill Lee plans to combat holiday supply issues

Gov. Lee signed Executive Order 93, "Operation Open Road", which calls on the Biden Administration to address supply chain issues.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and other Republican governors are calling on the Biden administration to address supply chain issues before the holiday.

During a stop at TCAT Crossville Monday, Gov. Lee, who is the Chairman of the Republican Governors Public Policy Committee, signed Executive Order 93.

Executive Order 93, or Operation Open Road, is supposed to deregulate critical trucking functions in Tennessee.

Fourteen other states are also participating in Operation Open Road including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

In a joint statement, the Governors are asking the Biden Administration to suspend regulations by, lowering the commercial driver’s license holders age to 18 years old, suspending the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, reviewing and revising any federal policies that stop domestic manufacturing of essential transportation equipment and stop spending that will raise taxes.

Gov. Lee said, “We call on the Biden Administration to join us in Operation Open Road by suspending burdensome regulations on the trucking industry and therefore ensuring small businesses and American consumers have access to the goods they need this holiday season.”