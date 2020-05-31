Gov. Lee Mobilizes National Guard Across the State, Calls for Further Investigation into Nashville Unrest

National Guard personnel are now mobilized across all three Grand Divisions to assist state and local law enforcement.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Following incidents of violence in downtown Nashville, Governor Bill Lee announced today that the Tennessee National Guard will remain mobilized across the state and that the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, in coordination with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement authorities, will launch an investigation into unlawful incidents that occurred overnight.

“The right to peaceful protest is foundational to our country, but the violence and vandalism that occurred in Nashville last night was unlawful and tears at the fabric of our community,” said Gov. Lee. “We have reason to believe that many of those involved in unlawful acts are not Tennesseans and we will be working with law enforcement to investigate this further and bring those responsible to justice.”

National Guard personnel are now mobilized across all three Grand Divisions to assist state and local law enforcement. The Tennessee National Guard stands ready, in partnership with local law enforcement, the Department of Safety, and TEMA, to ensure order and safety are maintained in the supported areas for as long as is warranted by the situation.

In addition to support from the Guard, Gov. Lee has authorized the continuation of a curfew in Nashville and will support similar measures in other Tennessee cities as requested.

Curfew in the downtown Nashville area and Urban Services District of Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County will be effective 8:00 p.m. CDT on May 31, 2020, and will continue until 6:00 a.m. CDT on June 1, 2020.