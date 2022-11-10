Gov. Bill Lee launches $100 million in new violent crime intervention fund

Law enforcement agencies must apply to use the grant funds until January 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee launched a $100 million violent crime intervention fund that, according to him, will provide local law enforcement with the financial resources that they need to keep communities in Tennessee safe.

"Every Tennessean deserves to feel safe in their community, and our local law enforcement agencies deserve access to the resources needed to deliver that quality of life,” Gov. Lee said.

Although crime is everywhere, the Memphis community was struck harder than usual by back to back violent crime incidents at the start of September.

The community suffered the loss of local educator Eliza Fletcher after she was kidnapped and murdered while on her routine morning run on September 2.

Just five days later on September 7, Memphis citizens were attacked at random after a man went on an alleged mobile mass shooting rampage, killing three people and injuring three others.

These violent incidents left the community crying for help and seeking solutions.

Funding may not fully resolve issues with crime in Memphis and in Tennessee at large, but Gov. Lee said he believes providing law enforcement with available resources that allow officers to receive proper training and adequate support to carry out their jobs plays a big role.

“As Americans face rising crime nationwide, Tennessee is equipping law enforcement with the tools needed to keep every community safe,” Lee said. “Unprecedented times call for unprecedented support. I invite all police departments and sheriff’s offices to engage this opportunity so the state can thoughtfully invest these dollars in proven methods that will curb violent crime and strengthen public safety."

According to Gov. Lee, the funds can be used for hiring and training specialized violent crime units, new technology and equipment, law enforcement-led partnerships with community organizations to promote early crime interception, and evidence-based crime intervention models.

Along with the new funding, Gov. Lee made several investments that he said have been proven to prevent crime.

Some of those investments include adding 100 more Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers to the workforce, providing more frequent training for new recruits, and allowing cross state-line employment by eliminating residency requirements for first responders.

Tennessee passed the bill to uplift residency requirements for first responders in March.