Governor Lee asks for federal disaster relief from last month's ice storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A full month to the day after an ice storm severely impacted west Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee announced he's asking for federal disaster relief for victims of the storm.

Lee said he's asking for a Major Disaster Declaration from President Joe Biden to assist seven counties in their recovery from the severe winter storm that impacted the west and middle regions of the state on February 3, 2022.

"Our goal in seeking this federal assistance is to ease the unexpected financial burden the emergency has left behind in these communities," Lee said.

The Major Disaster Declaration, if granted, would make the federal Public Assistance Program available to local jurisdictions in Crockett, Fayette, Haywood, Lauderdale, Shelby, Tipton, and Weakley counties.

The Public Assistance program will reimburse jurisdictions, and certain private, non-profit organizations, for their work to remove debris, restore utilities, and respond to the emergency.

In Shelby County alone, MLGW estimates the ice storm caused $12 million in damage to the utility’s electric power system.

The ice storm claimed one life in Haywood County, disrupted travel, downed trees and powerlines, and cut off power for hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans.