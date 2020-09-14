MS Governor declares State of Emergency as ‘Sally’ Approaches Gulf Coast

Reeves says rescue crews will be ready and able to help if they are needed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Sunday declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Sally approaches the Gulf Coast this week. Reeves said he and emergency officials are preparing for the storm to make landfall by Tuesday.

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Sally to be a Category 1 hurricane when it hits land near New Orleans. Mississippi could see 15 inches or more in rainfall over a three to four-day period.

The storm track currently has the Magnolia State catching the most moisture, with the Memphis area being on the storm’s western edge.