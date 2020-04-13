Governor Tate Reeves Declares State of Emergency for Easter Sunday Storms

JACKSON, Miss — Tonight, Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Mississippians in response to the severe tornadoes and storms hitting across the state.



Throughout the rapidly changing storms and resulting damage on Easter Sunday, the Governor has been closely monitoring the situation and working closely with Director Greg Michel. The declaration enables all state agencies to ramp up coordination of their emergency responses with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and enable them to fast-track coordination at all levels of government in Mississippi.



"This is not how anyone wants to celebrate Easter Sunday. As we reflect on the death and resurrection on this Easter Sunday, we have faith that we will all rise together. To the people of Mississippi, know that you are not alone. The state and our first responders are working around the clock and will not rest until this is over. We are mobilizing all resources available to protect our people and their property," said Governor Tate Reeves.



You can view the State of Emergency Declaration here.



More information and updates about the severe weather are available at msema.org and weather.gov/jan.