GPAC first Acoustic Music Project set to perform Saturday

Two of talented musicians from the Memphis Metro area are participating in the project.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Germantown Performance Arts Center (GPAC) is hosting its first Acoustic Music Project Saturday, April 22.

The project is unique because it brings talented young musicians and songwriters together from all over the country to Memphis.

Eleven students between the ages of 16 and 22 are participating in a nine-day, intense experience. Two of those talented individuals are from the Memphis Metro area.

Over the next nine days, they’ll get to work and learn from different experienced musicians.

Participating students also get behind the scenes tours of some of Memphis’ biggest historical music spots, while learning about the history of the music.

The week wraps up Saturday with a culmination concert of work created during the project. The performance starts at 8 p.m., and tickets start are $25.