Graceland's 40th Anniversary is near | Find out how the estate is celebrating

Some recent interviews with Priscilla Presley, Elvis’ ex-wife, and Jack Soden, Graceland’s President and CEO, will be released, sharing why Graceland was opened.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Graceland is approaching 40 years since it first became open to the public for tours on June 7, 1982, where some 3,034 Elvis fans visited Elvis’ mansion for the first time.

Now after 40 years, more than 22 million guest from all over have visited Graceland, and in honor of the 40th anniversary, visitors who stroll to Graceland on June 7 will tour the mansion in an old, but new way.

Live tours will be available for the anniversary celebration day, much like the tours that were given in 1982.

Graceland said that a new exhibit at the Archives Experience called Elvis Presley’s “Graceland, Welcome to My World” will also be available in recognition of the 40th anniversary.

This exhibit is said to tell the story of Elvis’ Graceland by showcasing pictures, personal artifacts, and Archived footage of the mansion.

Some recent interviews with Priscilla Presley, Elvis’ wife, and Jack Soden, Graceland’s President and CEO, will also be released, sharing why Graceland was opened.

According to a press release from the estate, the mansion was originally opened for tours to increase cash flow to cover the mansion’s costly maintenance and taxes after Elvis passed away, even though the estate was in decent financial standing.

Graceland said that interviews with Prisclilla and Soden will be shared at the anniversary to give more insight.

The first 1,000 guest will also receive an anniversary poster that highlights Graceland’s original opening day artwork, Graceland said.