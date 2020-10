All proceeds will be donated to black owned businesses in the area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday’s great weather wasn’t the only reason pet lovers got a chance to enjoy an Olive Branch Park.

Organizer and Founder Allen McCoy with the 2020 Bulliez organization hosted the Judgement Day dog show in Sam Scales Park.

McCoy says the event's purpose was to bring all races together and foster better relations through their common love of dogs.