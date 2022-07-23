GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville Police is asking for the community's help in locating a male juvenile that escaped custody.
GPD said the juvenile ran from custody on Friday, July 22, around 7 p.m. Authorities describe him as six-foot-tall, 150 pounds and with blonde hair.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and white checkered button-down shirt unbuttoned, a white t-shirt underneath and leg shackles.
Authorities said the juvenile is considered dangerous. Anyone with information about someone matching his description should call 911 or contact their local law enforcement agency.