Grizz Nation cheer on for Game Three of the playoffs

With lines to get on Beale again and the momentum of the Grizzlies basketball team in the playoffs fans say it feels like pre-pandemic days.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) - This Memorial Day weekend Grizzlies fans are showing up downtown in support of their basketball players.

With thousands expected on Beale Street, there will be added security.

Some members of Grizz nation said it’s time to represent Memphis in a big way, especially since fans could only watch games from their screens for the better part of 2020.

But with more crowd coming downtown comes the need for more crowd control.

"They stand together they listen to their coach and they're leaving it all on the floor," said Pastor Andre Davis.

"You got Ja playing like this,” said Ian Estep. “You got Dillon Brooks playing how he's playing."

"People haven't been around real playoff sports for about a year now so I think people are going to be lively. It's going to be a great time," said Denny Goldacker.

With added foot traffic comes the chance of an increase in crime.

Memphis police said there will be additional patrols just like any other holiday weekend.

“We all have been working together to help create a safer more fun environment for downtown knowing this weekend was going to be huge,” said Jerred Price, the president of the Downtown Neighborhood Association.

Price said there will also be traffic control points.

“If you’re coming in and you see a police officer at an intersection and a street appears to be blocked you can simply go up and turn your blinker on, let the officer know hey I live here or I work down here on this block.”

For Grizzlies fans seeing game three has been a long road.

William Dickey Jr. has been a season ticket holder for the last 16 years.

"I was here when the grit-n-grind started,” said Dickey. “Zach Randolph. We were over there in the Pyramid."