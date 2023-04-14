It's Grizz day! Here's all you need to know about today's Plaza Party

There will be live music by Corey Lou & da Village, games and more on the Big River Steel Plaza.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's a party in our city today as fans celebrate Grizz day and prepare for Sunday's first Playoff game against the Lakers.

Fans can meet at the Plaza Friday, April 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to celebrate.

There will be a final swag pick-up at the plaza. There will also be food trucks like Collins Lemonade, The Genre, NLE’s This Can’t Be Vegan and MemPops.

Fans and local businesses are asked to wear their best Grizz gear and light the city up gold and blue.

Fans and businesses can also post to social media in their gear tagging @memgrizz and using the hashtag #BigMemphis for a chance to be reposted and retweeted by the Grizzlies.