Grizzlies announce partnership with Slim & Huskey's Pizza Beeria

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Grizzlies announced a partnership Monday with Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria.

Slim & Husky’s is a fast-casual, artisan pizza shop with a love for hip hop and R&B culture, which will give Grizzlies fans a high quality local pizza experience with local craft brews.

There will be two pizza stands inside FedExForum during Grizzlies games as well as all other FedExForum events, located on the Plaza and Terrace levels.

“We are excited to establish our new partnership with the Memphis Grizzlies,” Slim & Husky’s Co-Founder Clint Gray said. “The Grizzlies’ mantra ‘Grit and Grind’ embodies not only the franchise but also the mentality of Tennesseans everywhere. That is something we fully support and are proud to represent. Go Grizz!”