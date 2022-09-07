Jake LaRavia reflects on joining Grizzlies as the 19th overall pick

As the Grizzlies first draft pick in the 2022 NBA draft, Jake LaRavia reflects on draft night and his expectations headed into his rookie year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies spectators keeping up with the NBA Summer League may have noticed each of the 2022 grizzlies draft picks put on an impressive display so far, in Salt Lake City, as they turn their focus to Las Vegas.

However, one of those draft picks had an unusual draft process.

Initially projected by many as a mid-second round pick at best, a young Jake LaRavia didn’t really know what his future held as he reflected on playing in his youth.

"9-year-old Jake doesn’t know how much work he’s going to have to put in, but he’s going to enjoy every part of it and it all pays off from there,” said Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia.

As the 19th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, his hard work paid off big.

“This is the spot that I wanted to be in. Playing with Ja, Jaren, "D-Bane", I’m playing with some studs,” said LaRavia.

Oddly enough, it wasn’t his skill that originally played a part in his low projections.

In his time with Wake Forest, LaRavia solidified himself as a scorer,

shooting nearly 60 percent from the field and nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc.

So what was driving his draft stock down?

It was an error in his age.

LaRavia was listed two years older, 22, than his actual age, 20.

Jake and his agents worked to correct the mistake and he quickly climb the draft boards again.

Just in time for draft night.

“It’s always something I wanted to have happen in my life and it finally did. Finally being here and being in this moment it's surreal for me. Now I’m here at the next level so I’m ready to work,” said LaRavia.

So far in the 2022 NBA Summer League, LaRavia has already shown his ability to fit into the grit and grind mentality.

In addition to a 13-point debut. LaRavia refusing to give up a play, gave Memphis the lead after trailing by as many as 13 against the Jazz, Thursday, resulting in a Grizzlies win, much like what he expects in the upcoming season.

“Being able to compliment them and being on the court with them at the same time providing whatever I can. Super excited, it’s going to be special for sure,” said LaRavia.