Grizzlies tip-off Season of Giving with Thanksgiving meal giveaway

The Grizzlies teamed up with My Town Miracles to pack the boxes and ship them where they were needed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have been in a giving mood on and off the court lately. They tipped off their Season of Giving by preparing Thanksgiving meals for 100 families in need.

Players, coaches and staff all gathered at Fedex Forum to stuff boxes with essentials to make a Thanksgiving meal such as kitchenware and food ingredients. Some of the players in attendance included Dillon Brooks, Tyus Jones, Steven Adams, and the team's coach Taylor Jenkins was also there.