Grizzlies, Brooklyn match-up brings ESPN to Memphis

NBA all-access made a stop in Memphis to follow the Grizzlies around ahead of their Brooklyn Nets match-up.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been the talk all day on ESPN, the Memphis Grizzlies hosting Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets.

“I’m in Memphis, we’re in Memphis because we’re giving props where it’s due,” said Steven A. Smith.

The Grizzlies have maintained a spot as second in the west.

“Shout out to whoever took us off the tv. Appreciate you for that. That game is right there for you too. You want to take us off, I don’t know what went into that, but yeah.,” said Morant.

That was Ja after dropping 41 points against the Spurs.

A game that was initially scheduled to be televised on ESPN, but was traded out for Knicks versus Miami.

“Quite honestly because of market size, where it’s located. It doesn’t get as much publicity as some of the larger teams do,” said Michael Eaves.

Eaves was once a reporter for ABC24 from 1999 until 2003.

Now, he's an anchor for ESPN's sports center, and for the first time since working here, he’s returned to Memphis to host NBA Countdown.

“This is special because I lived here and I saw this team at its initial start in this city with all the attention they’re getting now including us with “all-access” we don’t do this too often,” said Eaves.

A move he says no one expected from a small market Memphis team

“The jump that they have made in a short period of time, no one saw that coming. Not even Ja, he can say that because he believed it in his heart but he did not know that in his mind,” said Eaves.

Despite what Ja may have known, what he believed has turned out to be the reality for Memphis.

However, with knee soreness, Morant is not expected to play, the team listing him as out.

The Grizzlies coming into the Brooklyn match-up 2 and 1 without him.