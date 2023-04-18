Here's all you need to know about Grizzlies plaza and watch parties

The Grizzlies will meet the Lakers for game two at the FedEx Forum Wednesday, April 19, and tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies are down one game after losing 128-112 to the Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, but fans are ready to support the home team for game two.

The plaza party will start at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. There will be live music from Corey Lou and Da Village, inflatables, face painters and more.

Grizzline will also perform on Beale Street before the game.

Watch Parties for Games 3 and 4

The Grizzlies will head to Los Angeles for game three and four, but fans will cheer the team on right her from home at the official watch parties.

An official watch party will be held at Fourth Bluff Park on N. Front St. on Saturday, April 22 and Monday, April 24.

Fans can catch the Grizz Girls and the Claw Crew at the watch parties as well.

The Grizzlies hosts the watch parties in partnership with the Downtown Memphis Commission and Memphis River Parks.