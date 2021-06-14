Gun safety advocates emphasize training for defensive carry is crucial ahead of Tennessee's permitless carry law

The law goes into effect July 1st.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee's controversial permitless carry bill becomes law July 1. Under the law, people are legally allowed to carry a handgun without a permit and no longer required to get training.

As a result, many will likely start carrying for self-defense. Gun safety trainer Don Adams, the co-founder of Impact 360 Memphis, said self-defense with a gun can only be used in life or death situations.

"You take this privilege seriously, this right seriously, and you want to get the training," Adams said.

Adams sees the advantages of permitless carry adding responsibility is crucial when owning a gun. He said you have to be cautious when using a firearm defensively.

"First, you have to be the innocent party," Adams said. "You can’t provoke a fight."

You can legally use your gun if it's an immediate, deadly threat. You cannot use it to defend property unless the other person is going to shoot you or when the threat is over.

Tennessee's controversial permitless carry bill becomes law July 1.



As a result, many will likely start carrying for self-defense.



When is it warranted to use a firearm defensively?



The answer tonight at 10 on @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/lYEhRQSZkr — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) June 15, 2021

Adams said training is especially important for a potentially stressful situation.

"You’re liable for anything that happens if you miss your target in a self-defense situation," Adams said.

Always be aware of what's around your target and never put your finger on the trigger until your sight is on the target. Adams said don't pull out your gun unless you are going to defend yourself.

"If you’re going to carry, you need to take this seriously," Adams said. "You can’t just pull a gun out to dissuade a threat or discourage someone from threatening you that’s called aggravated assault."

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office does not support permitless carry, so it's been holding gun safety training classes for the public.

"We also need to ensure our citizens who choose to carry a firearm have a level of understanding about the Tennessee firearms laws and know how to safely handle and operate a firearm because their firearms handling mistake could mean serious bodily harm or death of an innocent bystander," SCSO said.

Adams emphasized the importance of training when owning a gun.