Rep. Justin Pearson organizes 'Protect Kids, Not Guns' event ahead of Tennessee special session

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Ahead of Monday's special session in the Tennessee Legislature, District 86 representative Justin Pearson and community activists organized a weekend-long event to advocate for gun laws.

Attendees said the event, "Protect Kids, Not Guns," focuses on bringing awareness to the gun violence crisis within the community, remembering gun violence victims as well as survivors and supporting the changes activists are fighting for.

Pearson said this weekend is to bring out people who want to use their voice for the voiceless.

"We need more people in Memphis and Shelby County to stand up, to speak up and to engage," Pearson said. "We cannot be quiet in this moment. We need to speak up and speak on behalf of people who can speak no more."

Sunday's event will consist of a prayer service and candlelight vigil for the lives lost to gun violence. It will take place at The Church of the River (First Unitarian Church of Memphis) on 292 Virginia Avenue West from 2 to 4 p.m.

It is listed as free and open to the public.

"Hundreds of us are going to gather downtown to reaffirm our commitment to justice," Pearson said.