Details about the next Anti-Gun Violence Unity walk to be announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A news conference will be held Wednesday, July 27 at Mitchell Community Center to announce the Anti-Gun Violence Unity Walk, which will be the eighth community walk against violent gun crimes since 2020.

Gun related crimes increased 8.3% in Shelby County from 2020 to 2021. Now residents are crying for help and demanding to see change, and the unity walk is just one way to get the community to come together.

Several speakers are scheduled to share words at the conference, including incumbent nominee for District Attorney, Amy Weirich and Memphis Police Department Lieutenant Colonel Carlos Davis.

Each unity walk starts with this pledge:

See something. Say something. Your call counts.

Know where your kids are. Know your neighbors.

Join or start a Neighborhood Watch Group in your neighborhood.

Respect yourself and those around you. Violence is never the solution!

Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives founder Steve Moore and Bill Gibbons, president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission, created the concept of the unity walks.

The walk is sponsored by the Pledge to Protect 901, which is a collective of non-oprofit organizations that work alongside activists, education and healthcare organizers and government and law officials to create change.