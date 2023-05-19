Hairband from Memphis rocks through power outage at Minglewood Hall hometown show

The glam-inspired group Tora Tora was rocking out for the hometown crowd at Minglewood Hall when a storm knocked out the power to the building.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The show must go on!

Rock band "Tora Tora" got their start here in Memphis — back in 1989.

The group then had to get a little creative, hooking up to their pick-up truck in order to power on through the set.

Members of the band said it was a performance they'll likely never forget.

“It turned into this very special moment with our audience," lead singer Anthony Corder said. "It was super intimate. It was something that was unexpected."

Corder said the crowd was singing along, "totally engaged in what was happening."

"It felt like it was something none of us had experienced before together," he said. "That it was just going to be something we were going to walk out of there and go man that was a real moment."