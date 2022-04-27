"That could've been disastrous" owner said after a car crashes into his restaurant

Although no one was hurt, the crash caused electrical problems that left the restaurant without power.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Customers and employees at the Half Shell on S. Mendenhall Rd. were shocked when an elderly male crashed into the side of the restaurant Tuesday, April 26.

According to the restaurant’s owner, Danny Sumrall, the driver thought that he had his foot on the breaks, but he pressed the gas instead. Sumrall said that he was not at the restaurant when the accident happened, but he received a “lovely call.”

The car rammed into the corner of the building, damaging a storage closet.

“Everybody is fine. A lot of Frightened souls, but fortunately we didn’t have any staff in that closet that I showed you earlier where a lot of things were stored,” Sumrall said. “That could’ve been disastrous.