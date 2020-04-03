Hands-off! Memphis City Council to allow MPD to enforce Tennessee's hands-free driving law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting in July, Memphis police will be able to ticket drivers $50 who are caught using any electronic device.
Council members said by passing this ordinance, it's doing its part to avoid preventable loss of valued life.
According to a nationwide study, in 2019, Tennessee had the highest rate of distracted driving deaths in the country.
There are exceptions to the hands-free law. If you are stopped at a stop sign or red light, or are on the phone with emergency services, you will not be ticketed.
Tennessee drivers have been banned from holding a cellphone while driving since July, but in Memphis, police still weren't able to enforce the law until an ordinance was amended.