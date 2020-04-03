Hands-off! Memphis City Council to allow MPD to enforce Tennessee's hands-free driving law

Tuesday, Memphis City Council amended the City of Memphis’ Code of Ordinances to ban the use of cellphones on roads and highways.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting in July, Memphis police will be able to ticket drivers $50 who are caught using any electronic device.

Council members said by passing this ordinance, it's doing its part to avoid preventable loss of valued life.

According to a nationwide study, in 2019, Tennessee had the highest rate of distracted driving deaths in the country.

There are exceptions to the hands-free law. If you are stopped at a stop sign or red light, or are on the phone with emergency services, you will not be ticketed.