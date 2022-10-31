Happy Halloween!| Here's where to find safe, Halloween fun for kids and adults

Halloween is here, and ABC24 wants to make sure our viewers know where to find safe fun and loads of candy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Halloween is here, and ABC24 wants to make sure our viewers know where to find safe fun and loads of candy.

Here are some family fun and adult events happening tonight.

Whitten Memorial Baptist Church will host its annual Indoor Trunk or Treat even at 6773 Macon Rd. The trunk or treat starts at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m.

Oak Court Mall will have a mall-wide trick-or-treating event. The whole family can dress up and trick-or-treat in the mall from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Boys and Girls Club will host a Trunk or Treat event in partnership with Victory in Christ Christian Church at 4299 Ross Rd. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Face painting, food and a picture photobooth will be available.