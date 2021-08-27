Hardeman County Sheriff: Dispatch positions have been eliminated

A Facebook post from the sheriff said the positions were “eliminated from the Office of the Sheriff by the Mayor’s Office” as of Friday evening.

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — According to a Facebook post from the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, dispatcher positions have been eliminated.

The post said the positions were “eliminated from the Office of the Sheriff by the Mayor’s Office” as of Friday evening.

The post went on to say, “We appreciate the dispatchers' sacrifice, professionalism, and dedication to this county over the years.”

The sheriff’s office said if you can an emergency, you can still dial 911 for help. For non-emergencies needing the assistance of a deputy, dial 731-658-1902 to be directed to the correct division. For assistance with the jail, call 731-228-3016.