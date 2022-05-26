Harold Collins appointed Shelby County's newest Chief Administrative Officer

The CAO is the county’s highest-ranking appointed official and works with the mayor on policies and day-to-day operations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced Thursday that Harold Collins has been appointed the county’s new Chief Administrative Officer.

The CAO is the county’s highest-ranking appointed official and works with the mayor on policies and day-to-day operations.

This is not Collins first time in local government. He served on the Memphis City Council from 2006 until 2015 as a representative for the Whitehaven area, and he was council chairman in 2009.

Collins currently is the deputy director of the Shelby County Division of Corrections. He had previously been appointed to head up the Shelby County Office of Re-Entry. He also served as vice president of community engagement with the Memphis-Shelby County Crime Commission for three years and a special assistant to the district attorney general for 12 years.

“I am excited that Harold Collins has agreed to accept the position of chief administrative officer in this administration,” said Harris in a news release. “Harold is dedicated to public service and has been an asset to Shelby County Government at the Office of Re-Entry and with the Division of Corrections. His long history of service, integrity, and commitment to this community are what make him a great leader for this role.”

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to serve the residents of Shelby County, and I consider it a tremendous honor to have the confidence of Mayor Lee Harris. I look forward to joining in pursuit of his goal to lift up Shelby Countians. I am excited to serve,” said Collins.