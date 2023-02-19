Harriet Tubman Performing Arts Center celebrates grand re-opening in Orange Mound

The grand re-opening served as a celebration of the organization's 32 years of service in the Memphis community. They hold an impressive 98 percent graduation rate.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Transforming young Memphians into performers has lead the way for the Harriet Tubman Performing Arts Center to transform itself — into a new location located in Orange Mound.

On Sunday, a grand re-opening served as a celebration of the organization's 32 years of service in the Memphis community. The facility includes a new dance studio and more programs to better prepare young people for a range of performing arts.

The building was given to the home of young actor's guide for an unbelievable price, according to executive director Sabrina Norwood.

"We were donated this facility by the city of Memphis for one dollar," Norwood said. "We took that opportunity, and we decided to turn it into a performing art center for children."

Memphis mayor Jim Strickland helped cut the ribbon at the new 2788 Lamar location.

"This used to be a city fire station," he said. "They have totally transformed it. They have transformed this building like they transform the lives of young people. 30,000 young people have gone through their program in the last 30 years."

The organization holds an impressive 98 percent graduation rate for students who attended, many of whom going on to be big stars.