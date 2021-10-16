Harris County Pct. 4 deputy constable killed, 2 others injured in ambush shooting identified

Deputy Kareem Atkins, 30, lost his life. He recently returned from paternity leave. Deputy Darrell Garret, 28, remains in critical condition.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable is dead and two others are injured after they were shot while working an extra security job in north Houston, according to police.

Precinct 4 has identified the deceased officer as Deputy Kareem Atkins, 30. He had been with the department since January 2019. Atkins recently returned from paternity leave. He leaves behind a wife and 2-month-old baby.

Investigators said Deputy Darrell Garret, 28, is hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Memorial Herman Hospital after being shot in the back. He is out of surgery. He joined Precinct for in March 2018.

Deputy Juqaim Barthen, 26, was shot in the foot. He also hospitalized.

Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones said a person of interest is in custody, but it’s not clear if he is a witness or the suspect.

It happened about 2:15 a.m. Saturday outside a bar in the 4400 block of the North Freeway near Crosstimbers.

Precinct 4 said the three officers were working an extra security job at a bar inside the shopping center when Atkins and Garrett were alerted to a possible robbery and went into the parking lot.

They were in the middle of arresting a suspect, when deputy constables said the officers were ambushed by a suspect armed with an AR-15 assault rifle from behind a vehicle. Atkins and Garrett were both shot.

Barthen heard the gunfire and rushed over and was immediately shot, according to the precinct.

It's unclear whether the deputy constables had a chance to return fire.

"It's probably one of the toughest things I’ve done in my career,” Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

“My main concern is the families of the three officers involved...I hope for swift and quick justice for that individual because he ambushed my deputies.”

Our hearts are heavy as we extend our condolonces to @Pct4Constable. They tragically lost one deputy & two more are injured after being shot early this morning. Sending our thoughts and prayers to the deputy’s family, friends & coworkers during this exceptionally difficult time. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 16, 2021

A procession escorted the Atkins from the hospital to the medical examiner's office, where dozens of Precinct 4 deputies awaited their arrival.

Deputy constables stood in salute, some with tears running down their faces. Many of the officers hugged and consoled each other.