Has TN Governor Bill Lee changed his tune on taking a knee?

Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin tried to find out.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's an uncomfortable conversation for some: NFL football players taking a knee during the national anthem. The kneeling was about protesting police brutality. But many, including Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, changed the conversation to a debate over protesting the flag. So, how does he feel today? Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin has the story.

"I view it as absolute disrespect to the flag, absolute disrespect to the anthem, absolute disrespect to every veteran who gave their live to this country. The American flag and the symbol of the American flag symbolizes all that has come before us. It is not a political symbol. It's not up for debate whether or not it is appropriate to symbol the founding of this nation, the background of this nation and the future of this nation and not respecting it, ah, is unacceptable in my view," said then Tennessee Gubernatorial Candidate Bill Lee.

That was then Tennessee Gubernatorial Candidate Bill Lee in June 2018 discussing whether he believed taking a knee during an NFL game was a form of protest against police brutality or disrespecting the flag. During a Local 24 News gubernatorial debate, I explained to all candidates what Colin Kaepernick meant when he took a knee. Here's what Lee said.

"Colin Kaepernick took a knee because he was indeed protesting police brutality against minorities. So that's on the record and that is true. And an armed forced veteran, a green beret, Mark Boyer, he came out and said he was the one who told Colin to take the knee instead of sitting because it was respectful to veterans if they did that. So facts matter, and I just wanted to make that clear. But, I do have a follow-up. So, if you were governor and if you were at one of these games and a player took a knee or did some other type of protest, would you go, or would you stay?" I asked.

"I'd walk out the door," said Gubernatorial Candidate Bill Lee, June 2018.

With the social injustice protests happening across Tennessee, the country, and the world, we wanted to know if now Governor Bill Lee's view has changed. We sent his spokesperson three emails, called three times and left messages, plus tagged the Governor twice on social media. So far, we've gotten no response.

But, Tennessee Senator Raumesh Akbari and Representative Antonio Parkinson did respond.

"I do hope that Governor Lee has changed his mind as well. Knowing what we know now, I'm hopeful that he has. Again, we're not going to be able to move forward until we acknowledge the very real problems of systemic racism and police brutality. Once we acknowledge it, then we can work toward a solution, and certainly I'm hoping those that are at our highest level of government and our local government will work together to reach that solution," said Tennessee Senator Raumesh Akbari.

"Colin Kaepernick's kneel is just that - him kneeling in protest of police killing unarmed African-Americans just as he said it, so we're not going to allow that narrative to be changed into something else because people are uncomfortable," said Representative Antonio Parkinson.

And an organizer of Memphis protests had this to say.

"I believe that when he made that statement he probably did mean it, but I'm sure he's sitting back now remembering the name of George Floyd, remembering the name of Breonna Taylor, remembering the name of Ahmaud Arbery," said Pastor and Protest Organizer DeVante Hill.

"I would hope that he would not be insensitive to remain in the same posture."