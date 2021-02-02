'Say It Loud': Hattiloo Theatre to celebrate Black History Month all Feb. while planning for return to the stage

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Black History Month is underway and the Hattiloo Theatre is finding a way honor Black figures all month long despite not having an audience in nearly a year. The theatre hopes the later will change beginning next month.
Every Tuesday and Thursday during February, Hattiloo's 'Say It Loud' series will premiere live virtually. Details here.
Hattiloo expects to return to a live audience for the first time in nearly a year on March 12th with a series of one-woman shows. Details can be found here.