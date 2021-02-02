'Say It Loud': Hattiloo Theatre to celebrate Black History Month all Feb. while planning for return to the stage

The "Say it Loud" series premieres every Tues. and Thurs. honoring local and historical Black figures

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Black History Month is underway and the Hattiloo Theatre is finding a way honor Black figures all month long despite not having an audience in nearly a year. The theatre hopes the later will change beginning next month.

Every Tuesday and Thursday during February, Hattiloo's 'Say It Loud' series will premiere live virtually. Details here.