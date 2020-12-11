Have a hard time finding parking downtown? A multi-million dollar project may solve that

The Downtown Memphis Commission hopes to complete a $62 million project downtown to solve parking woes.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — When you come to Downtown Memphis the biggest obstacle for many drivers is finding a place to park while you’re at work or enjoying an evening with friends.

The Downtown Memphis Commission hopes a proposed parking garage which is part of a $62 million project will change that.

“We want it to be this welcoming place that has plenty of capacity for parking,” said Jennifer Oswalt, the president of the Downtown Memphis Commission. “If you don’t come downtown very often you know that that’s a place where you can go and find a spot.”

The downtown mobility center is planned to sit at Main and Beale where there’s already a parking site.

Architects have designed it to hold 1,400 spots along with parking for retail space, bikes and scooters.

“We really do want to incorporate all the scooters, and whatever may come next,” said Oswalt. “We certainly could have predicted scooters.”

Showers are also part of the plan.

“(It's) more than just a place to park your bike, but a covered storage. A place to freshen up before work.”

The location was selected because of its accessibility to the Orpheum, Beale Street and the Civil Rights Museum.

“It’s so close to everything but one other aspect is we wanted to connect Beale Street proper to the river and this is a big hole at the moment where it’s a long hot walk up a hill,” Oswalt said.

The project includes improvements like lighting and additional spaces to other downtown garages possibly even a dog park at one. It will be financed through the PILOT extension fund which collects taxes for the purpose of parking infrastructure.