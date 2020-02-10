Have you registered to vote? Here are the requirements for Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas

The deadline to register to vote for Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas is October 5th, but the requirements differ by state.

But what if it’s been awhile since you’ve voted?

The Shelby County Election Commission said if it’s been a couple of years or longer since you’ve voted you can make sure you haven’t been purged from the voting system by going online.

If you’re voting this November - remember this date. It's the deadline to register – Monday, October the 5th. If you’re in Tennessee, you’ve got options. Online, by mail or in person.

“If they’re going to pick up a form and mail it has to be postmarked by Monday, October the 5th,” said Linda Phillips, the administrator for the Shelby County Election Commission. “If they are going to come into our office they need to be there by 4:30 p.m. on Monday.”

In Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas you can register to vote if you’re a U.S. citizen, over the age of 18 and a resident of the state. You have to have a driver’s license or photo ID registered to prove you live in that state.

Things in Arkansas are a little different. You can register there if you have not been judged as mentally incompetent to vote by a court and if you have not been convicted of a felony.

In Mississippi you can register if you’ve lived in your current county and city for at least 30 days before the election, have not been judged as mentally incompetent or been convicted of a disenfranchising crime.

But what if you haven’t voted in years? Local 24 asked the Shelby County Election Commission if you can get purged from the system.

“It’s difficult to get removed from our voter registration system but they can check by going to shelbyvote.com,” said Phillips.