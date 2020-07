City Watch Alert issued for missing child, possibly headed toward Texas.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Police need your help finding missing 4-year-old Harley Corbett.

The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for the child who may be with her mother Nicola Corbett, possibly headed to Houston, Texas.

Harley was last seen Monday night around 9:00 in the 5000 block of Biscoe Ave., wearing Mickey Mouse clothing.

She is 2 feet tall, weights 35 pounds and has black twist hair and brown eyes.