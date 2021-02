MPD has issued a City Watch Alert for the missing 12-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for missing 12-year-old Demarkis Tate.

Demarkis was last seen Sunday morning around 10:00 in the 3100 block of Walnut Grove.

Demarkis is 5 feet tall, weighs about 165 pounds and has a light complexion.