Missing endangered child alert canceled after 11-year-old found safe

The alert was canceled about 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 10:10 a.m. - Memphis Police say Terrance Malone has been found safe and sound.

9:02 a.m. - Have you seen Terrence Malone?

The Memphis Police Department has issued a missing endangered child alert for the 11-year-old.

According to MPD, Terrence disappeared Monday from his father's care while walking to his grandparents house in the 2100 block of Farmer Road.

Terrence is 5'2", weighs 85 pounds, and has a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black and white sweatpants with lime green stripes and white Air Force 1 shoes.