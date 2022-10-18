Have you seen him?| MPD searching for missing 32-year-old man?

Moore has been missing since Monday, October 17. Moore is 6 feet and 1 inch tall, weighing at 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and a shark tattoo on his left forearm.

Memphis Police Department is searching for missing 32-year-old Daniel Moore.

According to MPD, Moore has been missing since Monday, October 17. Moore is 6 feet and 1 inch tall, weighing at 170 pounds. He has brown eyes, short, straight hair, and a shark tattoo on his left forearm, MPD said.

MPD said Moore has made threats to self-harm, and he uses medication for a mental diagnosis. MPD said he drives a 2019 white Jeep Cherokee with MS tag 5N847.