x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Have you seen him?| MPD searching for missing 32-year-old man?

Moore has been missing since Monday, October 17. Moore is 6 feet and 1 inch tall, weighing at 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and a shark tattoo on his left forearm.
Credit: MPD

Memphis Police Department is searching for missing 32-year-old Daniel Moore.

According to MPD, Moore has been missing since Monday, October 17. Moore is 6 feet and 1 inch tall, weighing at 170 pounds. He has brown eyes, short, straight hair, and a shark tattoo on his left forearm, MPD said.

MPD said Moore has made threats to self-harm, and he uses medication for a mental diagnosis. MPD said he drives a 2019 white Jeep Cherokee with MS tag 5N847.

Moore was last seen on Mud Island on Island Dr. near Greenbelt Park.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Mississippi River at Memphis reaches lowest level on record

Before You Leave, Check This Out